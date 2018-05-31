Classic rally is hoped to raise cash for Suffolk sports pavilion

Some of the vintage vehicles on show at last year's horpeness Classic Vehicle Rally Picture: FRANCIS BYRNE FRANCIS BYRNE

A vintage vehicle rally is expected to bring an assortment of classic cars, motorcycles and tractors to the Suffolk coast this weekend.

The fourth Thorpeness Classic Vehicle Rally and Car Boot is set to take place at the Ogilvie Sports Ground and Pavilion in the village on Sunday.

Organisers say they are hoping to attract even more vintage vehicles than last year’s outing when around 200 people turned out to support the event, raising more than £1,000 for worthy causes.

Profits from the day will help maintain the pavilion and ground, while promoting the sports and leisure activities it sustains, including the village’s cricket, badminton and croquet clubs, as well as an indoor rifle range and model aircraft flying club.

The event gets underway from 9am and is free for classic vehicle exhibitors to attend without any need to book.