Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich
10:19 31 January 2017
Archant
This is the first glimpse of what the new business park on the site of the former sugar beet factory on the edge of Ipswich could look like.
Thousands of new jobs could be created on the Ipswich council-owned 130-acre site. Its executive is expected to approve a report looking at how it should be developed when it meets next week.
Consultants David Lock Associates – who also produced the Ipswich Garden Suburb masterplan – have produced a proposal to develop the site for exclusively business use.
There had been suggestions that it could be used for a mixture of business and residential development – but that has now been rejected.
Depending on what type of business is attracted to the site the report says between 1,000 and 3,500 jobs could be based there.
No businesses have been signed up to move on to the site – but Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said there had been significant interest although there had been no marketing of it so far.
If the executive adopts the masterplan then the silos and other buildings on the site will be demolished over the next few months and work will start laying out the road network and other infrastructure.
Mr Ellesmere said: “We had looked at whether it would be possible to have some housing on the site as well as businesses, but it was clear that if you tried to do both there would be conflicts between the homes and businesses so that idea was rejected.
“We hope to start laying out the road network later in the year and start marketing the site at that stage.”
The site was bought by the borough council at the end of 2014 after being largely derelict since the former sugar beet factory closed in 2001.
It is actually in Babergh district – and council officers there have been kept informed about the preparation of the masterplan.
Mr Ellesmere said: “We have kept Babergh in the heart of the discussions we have been having about the masterplan and their officers feel our plans are in line with their thinking for the site.”
The site could include a pub/restaurant, a hotel, convenience stores and car dealerships facing Sproughton Road – but most of the Enterprise Park will be given over to business use with its easy access to the A14 a major draw for potential tenants.
7 comments
Dear Deeber, don't you think IBC would have rather spent its time and effort on a site in Ipswich ? The reality is that a key site within 1.5miles of the City Centre was going to be used by Babergh to dump another 5,000 houses on the edge of Ipswich, along with a large shopping Centre the same as Martlesham which would have sucked more shops out of the Town Centre, down Bramford Rd and Sproughton Road that are incapable of handling the traffic now, let alone another 10,000 car journeys a day. The more logical answer would have been for this area which is part of Ipswich to have been within the Ipswich boundary for planning purposes. Then IBC could have got the correct planning rules in place so it is developed as a High end employment location, and not had to step in and buy the site to stop Babergh in Hadleigh using it as a convenient dumping ground for its housing and industrial development. This then leads me to DP's comments, IBC and SCC must use the money generated under Section 106 for infrastructure from any developer to build a road and bridge across to Hadleigh Rd. It will allow quick access to the Train Station for High Tech industries, it will pull more traffic from Bramford Rd and Sproughton Rd Traffic Lights, combined with a 100yrd connection of Olympic Way to Bramford Rd would dramatically improve Bramford Rd. Along with double roundabouts being put in at Yarmouth Rd and Bramford Rd junction and the removal of the lights would improve Bramford Rd traffic flwo no end, as we were promised when the new housing estate was built on the river behind Bramford Rd. It will mean that industrial traffic from Hadleigh Rd Industrial Estate can access the A14 directly and cut traffic going through the A12,A14 Copdock interchange. It is a no brainer, which means SCC will probably take the money and build a school in Sudbury instead, as they can not be seen to build infrastructure in Ipswich !
The Ginge
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
At least one of our council's doing something and providing some leadership. Perhaps the others, including the CC will take the hint.
amsterdam81
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Amazing to think that Ipswich residents are paying for this yet they will not receive any future council tax receipts.Babergh will be laughing all the way to the bank on this one .The sugar beet should've have been sold off for housing and the huge profits could have been re invested in IPSWICH.
deeber
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A Geater article, so the word could has to be used. This reporter is the pits.
Poppys Dad
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A key component of this masterplan should be a relief road linking Sproughton Road with Hadleigh Road, to take pressure off Bramford Road and Yarmouth Road.
DP
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
"Thousands of new jobs on the way" is the headline, then as I fully expected from this so called reporter, a news story full of what may be, with not a single shred of evidence that anything that has been written will come into fruition, the fact that the word "could" is used 4 times in this article just proves what a waste of time this article is, dear Mr Geater please retire you're reporting is atrocious and juvenile, this could happen, that could happen and very rarely anything ever does, maybe with these thousands of jobs that are meant to be coming you could find one that suits your capabilities
bill carson's grave.....hey blondie!!!
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Would make more sense to put a new football ground on that site and for the Portman road town centre site to be used for business use.
ITFC78
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
