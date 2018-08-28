Three fire engines called to bus fire in North Suffolk

Crews attended a bus fire on Rectory Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A vehicle fire at a village in North Suffolk has been attended by both the Suffolk and Norfolk fire service.

Crews from Beccles, Goleston and Great Yarmouth were called to a bus fire in Rectory Road, Aldeby, near to the town of Beccles.

Fire fighters used a hydrant, jets and compressed air foam to extinguish the blaze.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hot spots on the bus.

No one was hurt in the fire and thankfully the blaze did not spread to other vehicles.