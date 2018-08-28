Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Three fire engines called to bus fire in North Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:43 01 November 2018

Crews attended a bus fire on Rectory Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A vehicle fire at a village in North Suffolk has been attended by both the Suffolk and Norfolk fire service.

Crews from Beccles, Goleston and Great Yarmouth were called to a bus fire in Rectory Road, Aldeby, near to the town of Beccles.

Fire fighters used a hydrant, jets and compressed air foam to extinguish the blaze.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hot spots on the bus.

No one was hurt in the fire and thankfully the blaze did not spread to other vehicles.

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

18:11 Tom Potter
Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager whose photo of a vulnerable woman caked in flour and eggs caused condemnation could face jail for his part in the “despicable attack”.

Proposed travel ban to certain parts of the world needs regular review, Ipswich lawyer argues

23 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The House of Lords. Picture: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

An “unprecedented” new power to stop UK residents travelling to the most dangerous parts of the world should be regularly reviewed, a leading lawyer has argued.

Six community heroes in Suffolk presented with prestigious BEM honour

49 minutes ago Brad Jones
The BEM investiture, left to right, Linda Howe, Sarah Rush, Jessica Cook, Andrew Campbell, HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, Diane Pannell and Margaret Baxter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Prestigious honours have been awarded to six community heroes in Suffolk – recognising a lifetime of helping others.

Failings may have contributed to death of mental heath patient, jury concludes

19:11 Adam Howlett
Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

Failings at a mental heath ward may have contributed to the death of a 37-year-old patient, an inquest jury has concluded.

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

18:45 Will Jefford
Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An investigation is under way after parents from an Ipswich school raised concerns over a pupil who allegedly told their children he was lying about his age.

Organised crime gang found guilty of £2m worth of burglaries across East Anglia

18:40 Marc Betts
A crime gang comitted burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

An organised crime gang has been found guilty of carrying out more than 200 burglaries, costing victims more than £2m in an 11-month crime spree.

