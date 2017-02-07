Three arrested after police find ‘large number of cannabis plants’ in Thompson Drive, Rendlesham

Three people have been arrested after police reported finding cannabis plants at a property in east Suffolk.

Suffolk police said officers were called to reports of a “disturbance” at Thompson Drive, Rendlesham, at around 11.30pm on Friday.

“On arrival officers discovered a large number of cannabis plants inside the premises,” a police spokesman added.

A 64-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, both from the north Essex area, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Police said a 37-year-old man from Felixstowe has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

All three men have been bailed to return to police at the Martlesham Investigation Centre on March 23.

Thompson Drive is located within Bentwaters Parks, formerly RAF Bentwaters, now mainly occupied by offices and warehouses.

Cannabis is a Class B drug. It is illegal to cultivate, produce, supply or possess cannabis.

If convicted, possession can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both. Production can carry a sentence of up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.