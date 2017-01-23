Three arrested as Suffolk Constabulary’s Scorpion team continues its crack-down on drugs in Lowestoft area

Great Yarmouth Police Station. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2013

A crack-down on the drugs trade in a Suffolk town has yielded three arrests.

Plain clothed officers from Suffolk Constabulary’s East Scorpion team were carrying out proactive patrols in the area of Blackheath Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft, when they noticed the trio acting suspiciously.

An 18-year-old man from Carlton Colville and a 19-year-old man from Lowestoft were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply. They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries and are due to return to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on Wednesday, March 1.

A 27-year-old man from Lowestoft has also this morning, 23 January, been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug. He has been taken into custody where he will be interviewed.

Officers would urge anyone with information about those involved in drug dealing or who witness any suspicious activity to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.