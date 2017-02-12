Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three-car crash on A14 westbound at Orwell Bridge

01:01 12 February 2017

The Orwell Bridge (stock image). Picture: Gregg Brown

The Orwell Bridge (stock image). Picture: Gregg Brown

Highways engineers have been called to fix damage to a central reservation after three cars collided.

Comment

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge in the Nacton area, near Ipswich, around 11.30pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said no one was hurt as a result of the collision.

The smash involved a silver Mercedes-Benz, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a blue Renault Clio.

The central barrier between the two sides of the road sustained damage during the crash.

The police spokeswoman said highways engineers were en route to fix it.

Officers were still at the scene at 1am.

An ambulance was not needed, the police spokesman said.

The Orwell Bridge was opened to road traffic in 1982 and carries the A14 over the River Orwell just south of Ipswich.

For more breaking news and travel updates for Suffolk and north Essex, visit the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times websites.

Keywords: Renault Suffolk Constabulary Volkswagen

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Three-car crash on A14 westbound at Orwell Bridge

51 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The Orwell Bridge (stock image). Picture: Gregg Brown

Highways engineers have been called to fix damage to a central reservation after three cars collided.

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

39 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Being vegan is not the social nightmare it once was.

Kissing it Better charity programme brings sunshine to patients at Ipswich Hospital

Yesterday, 22:52 Gemma Mitchell
L-R Joan Sheppard with students Megan Hynes and Rabbina Malik. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

“It’s letting people know that society outside this hospital hasn’t forgotten about them.”

Investigation after man punched in mouth in unprovoked attack in Harwich

Yesterday, 18:09 Lauren Everitt
Burglars strike at BP station

A man was punched in the mouth in an unprovoked attack in Harwich earlier this week.

Ground-breaking ceremony for Colchester General Hospital’s new diagnostic imaging centre

Yesterday, 17:53 Lauren Everitt
David White, chairman of Colchester Hospital Trust (2nd left) and Russell Trenter (centre), regional managing director of Alliance Medical Ltd, turn the sod at the new Colchester General Hospital development watched by James Wilson, director and general manager of R G Carter (left) also pictured R G Carter staff, left to right, assistant site manager Jake Betts, quantity surveyor Roger Burton, construction manager Martin Fisher, and site manager Daniel Lloyd. Picture: Paul Nixon Photography

Ground has been broken on the site of a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging centre at Colchester General Hospital.

Leaving EU will allow tailored UK legislation, says Defra minister

Yesterday, 16:30 Tom Potter
Bawdsey Coastal Partnership's new chairman Nick Crick addresses the AGM, with Therese Coffey on his right

A Suffolk MP has outlined the Government’s approach to flood protection – and suggested Brexit will enable legislation more tailored to the needs of the UK.

Ipswich societies collaborate for a unique musical and photographic event

Yesterday, 16:29 Richard Cornwell
ICS members rehearse for the Elijah concert. Picture: MATTHEW CLARKE, IPSWICH AND DISTRICT PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY

An exciting collaboration between two long-established Ipswich societies will highlight the work involved with staging a very special concert at Snape in April.

Most read

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer Malcolm Easey

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24