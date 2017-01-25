Overcast

Three crews tackle chimney fire at Monks Eleigh thatched house

25 January, 2017 - 00:11

Crews from three fire stations were sent to tackle a chimney blaze at a property in Monks Eleigh.

The incident was reported at just before 8.30pm on Tuesday at a thatched house in The Street.

Crews from Hadleigh, Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds fire stations were sent to the scene and dealt with the fire within two hours.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Combined fire control received a call to inform of a chimney fire at a thatched property. Two crews were mobilised and on arrival proceeded to check the thatch externally for any hot spots using a thermal imaging camera whilst using chimney rods and a stirrup pump to extinguish the fire in the chimney.

“Crews then requested an aerial appliance to help inspect the property.”

The incident was over by 10.15pm and the crews eventually returned to their respective bases.

There were no reported injuries.

