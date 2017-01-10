Partly Cloudy

Three of the top paid jobs advertised in Ipswich today

14:44 10 January 2017

Ipswich-based accountancy firm is seeking new recruits

Ipswich-based accountancy firm is seeking new recruits

Looking for a new role with a bigger salary package, more responsibility and more job satisfaction? These three vacancies could be just what you are looking for.

There are thousands of jobs currently advertised on our Jobs24 site, and with the new year well underway it is time to get searching for the right one for you.

Head of support services - facilities management, Ipswich - £50k to £60k per annum

Join a growing facilities service provider, servicing public and private sector clients based in Suffolk.

You will be a time served facilities professional with experience delivering energy management, security services, grounds maintenance, landscape design, graphic design and printing.

You will be responsible for managing five sector managers and work in partnership with the other head of operations, who manages traditional soft services and M&E maintenance

Find out more about the salary package, which includes a car and other benefits, and apply here

Mixed tax manager - IHT and estate planning specialist, Ipswich - £50k to £70k per annum

An established accountancy practice is looking for a CTA/ACA qualified tax accountant with experience of working in a public practice accountancy firm.

This company has multiple offices and offers audit, taxation and accountancy services and needs someone to strengthen their tax team.

Responsibilities include managing a varied portfolio of personal and corporate clients, undertaking complex tax planning for clients, maximising tax reliefs for clients, managing and coaching the tax team and providing support and feedback as required.

The ideal candidate will be CTA/ACA qualified (or equivalent) and have at least three years’ experience in personal or mixed tax within an accountancy firm environment.

Find out more here

Associate partner, Ipswich - £65k to £90k per annum

Are you ACCA/ACA qualified? An accountancy firm in Ipswich is looking for an experienced audit professional to join the firm at an associate partner/partner designate level.

The role is based in Ipswich and would suit an ACCA/ACA qualified accountant already working in a busy audit environment within a public practice accountancy firm. This represents an excellent opportunity for an ambitious audit manager trapped in their current role through lack of internal promotion opportunities.

Find out more here

