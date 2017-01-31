Three people accused of starting fire at a home in Great Cornard to face trial

Ipswich Crown Court Archant

The trial of three people who are accused of starting a fire at a woman’s home in Great Cornard is expected to take place in May.

Before Ipswich Crown Court yesterday were Shaun Du’Barry Spinks, 20, of Hawkins Road, Sudbury, Abigail Bolden, 20, of Kersey Avenue, Great Cornard and a 17-year-old girl who cannot be identified because of her age.

The court heard all three denied arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered following a fire which caused damage valued at more than £40,000 to a property in Queensway, Great Cornard, on January 12 last year.

The blaze is believed to have started at the ground-floor entrance to a first-floor flat at around 9.20am and spread up a stairwell.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident, according to police.

The defendants were released on bail and their four day trial will take place in May.