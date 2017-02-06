Three vehicles collide near Highpoint Prison

Three vehicles collided on the A143 near Haverhill Archant

A van and two cars collided near Highpoint Prison, in Stradishall, near Haverhill, this morning.

One of the vehicles was left blocking the path of traffic in both directions of the A143.

The crash involved a white Ford Transit van, an Audi A3 and a Skoda Octavia.

Police were called to the scene just before 8.30am. Officers arrived to find that one vehicle had lost a wheel in the collision. The wheel ended up underneath the same vehicle, which was blocking both lanes of the road.

Paramedics were also called to the crash scene, near the Lancaster Way junction. It is not thought anyone was badly injured.

Earlier, a tractor left Heveningham Long Lane and ended up in a ditch, near Peasenhall.

The crash happened at about 6.40am and caused disruption for traffic in both directions. The driver of the tractor suffered a cut to the head, but was otherwise uninjured.