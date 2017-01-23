Through weekend trains from Ipswich and Colchester return on April 1 – no fooling!

Overhead wires being renewed at Gidea Park. Archant

If you want a day out in London without having to switch from train to bus then don’t be an April Fool!

From the start of February Saturday April 1 is the only weekend day that trains will be able to get through from East Anglia to Liverpool Street and Stratford probably until the end of May.

Network Rail is installing new overhead cables and track between Shenfield and Romford as part of the new Crossrail being installed for Transport for London’s Elizabeth Line services.

The latest phase of work follows the 10-day line closure over the Christmas/New Year period.

While the lines are closed passengers can catch trains from the region to Ingatestone from where they can catch special buses to take them to Newbury Park tube station on the Central line which can take them to the heart of London or Stratford station for the Westfield shopping centre and Queen Elizabeth Park.