Thurston Community College students cut their hair for Little Princess Trust

Dashell Lowe has her hair cut at Thurston Community College in aid of the Little Princess Trust. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Around 25 staff and students at Thurston Community College had their hair cut together in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Organised by English teacher Sarah Webdale, the day saw around £1,000 raised with students of all ages taking part.

“It makes such a difference for those who aren’t as fortunate as us,” she said.

“Hair is something that’s so easy to give. It’s such an easy way to raise hair, funds and awareness.”

The Little Princess Trust gives wigs made of real hair to boys and girls across the UK and Ireland who have lost their own hair following cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Mrs Webdale first started the group haircut at Thurston two years ago but said she now hoped it could become an annual event after a gap in 2016.

“It went really well and the atmosphere was fantastic in the auditorium and the students all got behind each other brilliantly,” she said.

“We think we’ve raised at least £1,000 which goes to the Little Princess Trust.”

She added: “The whole school was really brilliant. Everybody felt buoyed up.”

In total, 22 students took part on the day, nearly all girls, plus two members of staff – Hannah Naylor and Colette Walker-Aldridge.

The last time the college held the group haircut they also raised around £1,700 in donations.

This time around, Mrs Webdale said she hoped it had inspired other people to consider supporting the charity.

“It was definitely a mixture of nerves and excitement running high,” she said of the group haircut which took place on February 9.

“It was nice to have so many doing it together.”

There were five hairdressers who came in on the day to cut all the hair.

Ixworth-based Katrina Page from Hair by Katrina came along as well as two hairdressers from Bliss in Bury St Edmunds and two from John Michael in Bury.

The fundraiser coincided with the Great Ormond Street charity’s national event Bad Hair Day, meaning other students turning up at Thurston on the day also had wild hair cuts of different colours.

Mrs Webdale said this meant the Little Princess Trust fundraisers did not feel too out of place with their newly-shortened hair afterwards.