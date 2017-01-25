Overcast

Tim Passmore: Unmarked police motorcyclists watching for mobile use

11:41 25 January 2017

If you use a mobile phone while driving there is now an increased probability of being caught. Picture posed by a model. Photo: PA

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore adds his support for the ‘Hands Off’ your mobile campaign

Comment

I am delighted to see the EADT and BBC Radio Suffolk working together on the ‘Hands Off’ campaign, which has got off to a tremendous start. It’s something I completely support.

I’ve said before our road network in Suffolk is the lifeblood for how most of us who live and work in the county and so we must do everything possible to make the roads as safe as possible. So I see this campaign making a hugely important contribution to improving road safety across the county.

By now many of you will be familiar with the ‘fatal four’ causes of road fatalities and serious injuries and know that using a mobile phone while driving is one of those four. The other three are excessive or inappropriate speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and not wearing a seat belt. There has been a blaze of publicity, locally and nationally, to remind drivers to leave their mobiles alone when driving, because it takes only a split second of distraction to have, potentially, tragic consequences.

I welcome the Government decision for increasing fines and penalties for using a mobile when driving because we must ensure there is a proper deterrent for those motorists who think they are beyond reproach. I find it particularly galling there is still a sizeable minority of motorists who think it’s acceptable to put theirs and other people’s lives at risk – and there’s no excuse for using your mobile phone at the wheel as it’s a conscious decision. Those who say I didn’t realise or didn’t know are simply living on a different planet!

We still have some significant progress to make on reducing the number of people killed and serious injuries on Suffolk’s roads. Many of the county’s highways were not designed for today’s large volumes of traffic that use them and their layout is far from ideal for modern travel. I can remember when I took my Institute of Advanced Motorists driving test a couple of years ago my instructor told me when I was driving nothing should ever surprise you and to remember you’re in charge of a potentially lethal weapon.  So be prepared for any situation or hazard that may be just around the corner such as a child running onto the road to which you have to react immediately otherwise there may be disastrous consequences. If you are distracted by your phone you can’t possibly be prepared. The simple message is leave your mobile phone alone and don’t touch it – stick it on the back seat or in the boot to avoid any temptation.

I’m pleased to be able to provide some funding for 1,000 car stickers to help raise awareness of the campaign and, I hope, help change the driving culture in society so using a mobile becomes as rare as not wearing a seatbelt. I’m old enough to remember when seat belts weren’t even a standard feature in some cars, but now wearing seatbelts has become an almost reflex action for us when starting a journey – we need the same approach to the other fatal four.

Many people have commented to me on the need for more enforcement by the constabulary and this public concern is one of the reasons as police and crime commissioner I ensured roads policing has extra resources including the four- strong motorcycle casualty reduction team and an additional roads policing unit. Last year Suffolk Police started using some unmarked motorcycles to identify drivers using their phones while driving - these campaigns are continuing and are a great success. So there’s another message here for offenders to heed that there’s an increasing probability of being caught and prosecuted and you won’t get a shred of sympathy from me.

There are also regular enforcement operations involving the Special Constabulary and the use of a customised undercover HGV that focuses on compliance by commercial vehicle drivers.

We all have a role to play in making Suffolk’s roads safer and keep the traffic flowing because it is so frustrating and inconvenient when the road network is closed because of accidents, many of which are caused by the ‘fatal four’.

I’ll close by asking everyone to make a belated new year pledge and keep your ‘Hands Off’ your mobile phone when driving - just don’t do it, and drive safely!

