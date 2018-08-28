Partly Cloudy

Plans for £70m retail and leisure park near Colchester submitted

PUBLISHED: 08:37 21 October 2018

An artist's impression of Tollgate Village Picture: CORSTORPHINE + WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Archant

A full planning application for the first phase of the £70million Tollgate Village retail and leisure park at Stanway have been submitted this week.

The plans would make a range of changes to the Tollgate Retail Park and would be the first part of a three phase plan for the area.

This would include external changes to the shops as well as the addition of an extra retail unit between PC World and Office Outlet.

Outside of the retail units the plans would also see the construction of a service road off London Road, alterations to the car park and road improvements.

More specifically the road improvements would see road widening, the installation of a toucan crossing at Tollgate West and upgrades to the Tollgate West/Western Bypass roundabout.

Daniel Watts and Jayne Gee, Directors of Tollgate Partnership Limited, said: “We are very excited to have reached this milestone for Tollgate Village and be able to submit plans for the first of three phases.

“We are proud to be bringing economic benefits, jobs and sustainable facilities to the Borough of Colchester and we are grateful for the overwhelming public support for Tollgate Village.

“We will create an exciting place where people can work, shop, meet and relax.”

Outline planning permission for Tollgate Village was granted by the then Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid in August 2017.

The second phase of the Tollgate Village would include a leisure hub to be built on vacant land opposite Tollgate Retail Park.

The partnership expect the third phase to be a development of the former Sainsbury’s site off Tollgate West and Tollgate Road.

Essex County Councillor for Stanway Kevin Bentley said that he was pleased to hear of the progress of the development.

“I think it is good news that the Tollgate Village is moving on.

“We have been waiting for a long time for this.

“It will complement the various shopping experiences across the borough.”

Mr Bentley added that the new shopping area would help to improve the economy not only in Stanway but across the area and would help provide choice to shoppers.

The application will now be considered by Colchester Borough Council.

