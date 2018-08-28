Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Strong desire’ to stop London drug dealers expanding into Suffolk is praised

PUBLISHED: 06:29 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:29 03 November 2018

Stock image of a drugs raid in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Stock image of a drugs raid in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Frontline officers in the fight against drugs have been praised by a leading law enforcement expert for their “strong desire” to prevent London dealers expanding their trade into Suffolk.

Tony Saggers, the National Crime Agency’s former head of drugs threat and intelligence, paid tribute to Suffolk Constabulary’s efforts in trying to prevent the spread of drug-related offences - despite what he described as an “obvious pressure this places upon resources”.

Mr Saggers, a top expert on organised crime with more than 30 years of experience, was speaking at a training event held for frontline officers in Suffolk involved in the fight against so-called “county lines” dealers, who travel from large cities to quieter rural areas to ply their trade.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore has said the issue is the “biggest threat without question facing Suffolk at the moment”, with gang members likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults using coercion, intimidation, violence and weapons.

Neighbourhood policing teams, such as St Edmundsbury, Tweeted on Friday, November 2 to thank Mr Saggers for “giving us insight into a threat to every town”.

Stowmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team also praised him for his “great input...all about #countylines drug dealing and urban street gangs”, adding that the area is “such an important local and national policing priority”.

Mr Saggers replied to say: “Great to spend the time with you all discussing the challenges of policing #countylines #gangs #exploitation and looking at front line opportunities to contribute to the wider #strategy.

“It was a real pleasure and great to hear from those attending a strong desire to be involved in the response and solution, despite the obvious pressure this places upon resources.”

Suffolk Constabulary recently allocated £500,000 to a multi-agency team to tackle drugs and related gang culture.

In October officers in the county took part in a national week of action against county lines, during which 19 arrests were made and around 150 wraps of class A drugs recovered, along with around £3,500 in cash.

However Supt Kerry Cutler said the work was about more than simplying making arrests, adding that the force’s Youth Gang Prevention Team visited 31 schools between June and September in a bid to deter impressionable youngsters from a life of crime.

“As I have said previously policing alone will not solve the issue of drug addiction and we need to ensure everyone is playing their part to protect the community from drugs,” she said.

“We want to help those vulnerable members of the community, who get caught-up in this kind of activity to support their habit and break the cycle.

“It is about ensuring the next generation can grow up in a safe county without fear of violence or intimidation.”

Those who suspect drug dealing is taking place in their community should call Suffolk police 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If someone is in immediate danger or a crime is taking place, people should always dial 999.

‘Strong desire’ to stop London drug dealers expanding into Suffolk is praised

8 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Stock image of a drugs raid in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Frontline officers in the fight against drugs have been praised by a leading law enforcement expert for their “strong desire” to prevent London dealers expanding their trade into Suffolk.

Why are young people not taking up Saturday jobs like they used to?

37 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Jill Barton, Careers Enterprise Co-ordinator for Suffolk County Council and Stoke High student Veronika Marinova

Veronika Marinova, a 15 year-old Stoke High School student who works as a waitress at Bella Napoli on Saturdays, says her job is a fun way to meet new people and makes her think harder about the sort of career path she wants to take when she finishes her schooling. But it turns out that she’s in a shrinking minority.

Dried up pond awaiting for ‘increased rainfall’ to help refill it

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
The silted-up, muddy pond at Chantry Park Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

A popular park pond starved of water is awaiting increased rainfall to help return it to its former glory.

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

Yesterday, 20:25 Will Jefford
The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Organisers of the Abbey Gardens fireworks display in Bury St Edmunds are “devastated” at having to cancel the event because of strong winds forecast to hit Suffolk this weekend.

‘Potholes over police’ - Damning statements from Essex and Suffolk police federations

05:30 Jake Foxford
Darren Harris wants to see a change to the police funding model. Picture: DARREN HARRIS/SUFFOLK POLICE FEDERATION

Police Federation chairmen in Essex and Suffolk have blasted the government’s budget as funding for domestic policing is overlooked in favour of road repairs.

Rising annual cost of housing prisoners at Suffolk jails

05:30 Tom Potter
Hollesley Bay prison colony Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The rising cost of housing prisoners at Suffolk jails has been revealed in new Ministry of Justice figures.

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

05:30 Tom Potter
Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An “off-the-scale” speeder has been banned from the road for riding his motorcycle at 131mph on the A12 near Woodbridge.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24