Top award for Wangford Veterinary Clinic

Wangford Veterinary Clinic wins Best Small Animal practice Suffolk 2016 from GHP Animal Health Archant

Staff at a rural veterinary clinic are celebrating after receiving a top regional accolade.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wangford Veterinary Clinic has been named the Best Small Animal practice Suffolk 2016 by GHP Animal Health.

The award programme acknowledges those who go beyond their duty of care to improve the welfare and health of animals with winners chosen by votes and research carried out by Global Health & Pharma magazine.

Walter Stohr, practice owner and senior vet, said: “I was thrilled just to be nominated, and to win the award is fantastic.

“We are so humbled and genuinely honoured to have won this title. Our passion is simply to provide excellent healthcare for our clients’ pets and believe if anything helped us to stand out it is our friendliness and warmth.”

As winners the clinic receives a specially designed logo and will appear in Global Health & Pharma Magazine, which has a worldwide circulation.