Top Ofsted rankings for record number of Suffolk’s primary and secondary schools

07:45 05 December 2016

Bungay Primary School celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bungay Primary School celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A record proportion of schools are rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in Suffolk, new figures show.

1 Comments
Bungay Primary School celebrate their Ofsted result. Headteacher Iain Owens, deputy headteacher Amy Chambers and the school ambassadors pictured hard at work. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBungay Primary School celebrate their Ofsted result. Headteacher Iain Owens, deputy headteacher Amy Chambers and the school ambassadors pictured hard at work. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In a fresh boost to the county’s education system, over 85% of primary and secondary schools have now achieved the above-standard Ofsted judgement.

The figure has significantly risen from 66% in December 2012. Earlier that summer, Suffolk County Council (SCC) launched its flagship Raising the Bar scheme to overhaul poor academic results. It is also higher than 78.6% in December 2015.

Among those to improve its ranking is Bungay Primary School.

Ofsted said headteacher Iain Owens had established a culture of high expectations when upgrading the school from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ last month.

Bungay Primary School celebrate their Ofsted result. Headteacher Iain Owens, deputy headteacher Amy Chambers and the school ambassadors pictured. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBungay Primary School celebrate their Ofsted result. Headteacher Iain Owens, deputy headteacher Amy Chambers and the school ambassadors pictured. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He has received grants from the Raising the Bar scheme to support staff training – dinner ladies have become teaching assistants – and has benefitted from a greater emphasis on school-to-school support in Suffolk.

But he says it has not been easy to turn around the school, which recorded SATs results 11% above this year’s national average. “It’s a terrifically lonely place, headship. You can’t do it on your own because the issues are too big to answer yourself,” he said.

Funding and teacher recruitment remain his two biggest challenges.

“We have had adverts for three teachers and had two applicants in the past. We have had adverts for SENCo (special educational needs co-ordinator) and no-one has applied. That makes it really hard to improve. Without amazing staff which I have worked really hard to develop, it wouldn’t be a good school.

Bungay Primary School celebrate their Ofsted result. Deputy headteacher Amy Chambers, pictured. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBungay Primary School celebrate their Ofsted result. Deputy headteacher Amy Chambers, pictured. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“When I speak to colleagues at challenged schools in London, not only do they have the budgets where they can support staff by overstaffing, but they will have 70, 80, 100 applications for one job. And they are getting thousands of pounds more per pupil than us.

“When you are a new teacher, you are going to probably want to work and live in Norwich or Ipswich. Why would you want to come and work in the middle of nowhere?”

Last night, Gordon Jones, cabinet member for education at SCC, said: “Suffolk is moving in the right direction and the hard work of parents, teachers and pupils is paying off.”

Broken down, 89% of primary schools and three-quarters of secondary schools are currently rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in Suffolk. It means 64,907 out of 77,270 students are attending ‘good’ or better schools.

However, fewer schools have official Ofsted ratings compared to previous years. It has fallen from 343 in December 2012 to 247 in December 2016.

This is because dozens of schools have converted to academy or free school status and have not been re-inspected yet. Most academies and free schools take over failing schools.

In the space of a week last month, Ofsted ratings for Bungay secondary school, as well as the primary school, improved from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’. East Point Academy in Lowestoft also achieved the same improvement.

The inspections praised SCC for offering good support to help staff develop “more robust” opportunities for children to improve their writing.

Mr Jones added: “I believe this fantastic achievement comes as a result of increased school-to-school support we have seen in this area, as well as our support.

“Since the introduction of Raising the Bar, our Ofsted ratings are continuing to improve at a faster rate than nationally. The percentage rated ‘good’ or better in Suffolk has increased by 11 in the last year, compared with five nationally.”

This summer, more Suffolk children hit the Government’s new GCSE benchmark after outperforming their own potential. Some 59.7% gained at least a C grade in both English and maths, up from 56.8% last year.

Graham White, who represents Suffolk on the National Union of Teachers’ national executive committee, said: “There are some ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ academies in Suffolk.

“These were the ones who converted because they were ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ as local authority schools.

“They have retained their social intake, are high-performing and attract very many first choices from aspirational parents.”

1 comment

  • How about some figures for Ipswich schools Matt. Only just over half of Suffolk students passed their GCSE in English and Maths, is that something to shout about? The Bungay head says it all really it's the budget that makes the real difference and dedication of heads like him. Suffolk will always be a backwater unless SCC puts more money into education. Our children deserve better.

    Report this comment

    Tolly

    Monday, December 5, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

