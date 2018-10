Gallery

Striking pictures show boat set ablaze at Dark Ages festival

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT CAMERON MOORCROFT

A torchlit parade and burning boat formed the spectacular finale to Suffolk’s first Saxon and Viking show.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

The festival, the first of its kind in Suffolk, offered modern day warriors young and old the chance to experience a taste of what life was like in Dark Ages East Anglia.

These striking pictures show the torchlit parade and boat burning display that rounded off the festivities at dusk.

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT

Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT Suffolk's first Saxon and Viking festival ended with a spectacular torchlit parade and boat burning display Picture: CAMERON MOORCROFT