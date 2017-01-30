Tornado jet landing at RAF Marham is our iWitness picture of the day

Stunning sunset with the Tonado GR4 heading to land. Picture: Antony Perkins Archant

Today’s picture of the day, is the perfect combination of natural beauty with technological prowess.

Everyday we pick out our favourite iwitness picture to feature as our picture of the day and this photo in particular could not go ignored.

Antony Perkins and friends were on a photography mission at RAF Marham to catch photos of the Tornado GR4 flying in to land during sunset, just as Antony and co began to lose hope and begin to pack up their cameras and head home, they heard the unmistakable sounds of the Tornado’s jet engines nearby.

They managed to quickly get back into position and capture the jet just as it was coming into land, and what a remarkable photo that turned out to be.

