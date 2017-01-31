TOWIE star Pete Wicks meets cancer survivor and superfan daughter

Pete Wicks (middle) meets Darren Couchman (left) and his daughter Leah Couchman. Photo by Adrian Brooks/Imagewise Copyright of Adrian Brooks / Imagewise. Photo credit must read: Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks has paid a surprise visit to a cancer survivor from Little Clacton and his TOWIE superfan daughter.

Leah Couchman, 20, was having her hair and nails done at Amy Child’s salon in Brentwood with her best friend Faye when she suddenly came face-to-face with her TOWIE idol.

The TV star hugged the girls, took a few selfies and chatted to Leah’s dad Darren, 43, about his battle with cancer and losing both his parents to the disease.

Darren was 19 when his parents died and was diagnosed with cancer himself when he was just 27.

“Losing both my parents to this awful disease when I was only 19 was obviously incredibly difficult,” said Mr Couchman.

“I was Leah’s age and I can’t imagine what it would be like for her to go through the same as I did.

“When I was then diagnosed with cancer myself, I thought the world was ending bit it’s thanks to research and the work that Cancer Research UK do that I’m still here.”

The TOWIE star’s visit was part of Cancer Research UK’s Act of Unity campaign, which looks to spread awareness of World Cancer Day on Saturday February 4.

Pete said he was proud to support the event.

He said: “Everyone is touched by cancer in some way and even the smallest Act of Unity to show your support - like taking someone to lunch to cheer them up - can make the biggest difference.

“I had an amazing time meeting Leah, Faye and Darren today and the look on the girls’ faces was priceless.

“Darren is a truly extraordinary man, who had been through so much but remains the most positive and upbeat person.”

To mark World Cancer Day the charity is urging its supporters to wear a specially designed Unity Band.

All proceeds from the bands, which are available for a suggested £2 donation, will go towards pioneering research into all 200 types of cancer and to fund more than 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses in the UK.

Bands are available online or at Cancer Research UK shops across the country.

To get yours visit www.cancerresearchuk.org/worldcancerday