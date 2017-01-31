Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

TOWIE star Pete Wicks meets cancer survivor and superfan daughter

22:23 31 January 2017

Pete Wicks (middle) meets Darren Couchman (left) and his daughter Leah Couchman. Photo by Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

Pete Wicks (middle) meets Darren Couchman (left) and his daughter Leah Couchman. Photo by Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

Copyright of Adrian Brooks / Imagewise. Photo credit must read: Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks has paid a surprise visit to a cancer survivor from Little Clacton and his TOWIE superfan daughter.

Pete Wicks surprises Leah at the salon. Photo by Adrian Brooks/ImagewisePete Wicks surprises Leah at the salon. Photo by Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

Leah Couchman, 20, was having her hair and nails done at Amy Child’s salon in Brentwood with her best friend Faye when she suddenly came face-to-face with her TOWIE idol.

The TV star hugged the girls, took a few selfies and chatted to Leah’s dad Darren, 43, about his battle with cancer and losing both his parents to the disease.

Darren was 19 when his parents died and was diagnosed with cancer himself when he was just 27.

“Losing both my parents to this awful disease when I was only 19 was obviously incredibly difficult,” said Mr Couchman.

Pete Wicks shares a selfie with Leah Couchman from Little Clacton. Photo by Adrian Brooks/ImagewisePete Wicks shares a selfie with Leah Couchman from Little Clacton. Photo by Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

“I was Leah’s age and I can’t imagine what it would be like for her to go through the same as I did.

“When I was then diagnosed with cancer myself, I thought the world was ending bit it’s thanks to research and the work that Cancer Research UK do that I’m still here.”

The TOWIE star’s visit was part of Cancer Research UK’s Act of Unity campaign, which looks to spread awareness of World Cancer Day on Saturday February 4.

Pete said he was proud to support the event.

Pete Wicks surprises Leah at the salon. Photo by Adrian Brooks/ImagewisePete Wicks surprises Leah at the salon. Photo by Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

He said: “Everyone is touched by cancer in some way and even the smallest Act of Unity to show your support - like taking someone to lunch to cheer them up - can make the biggest difference.

“I had an amazing time meeting Leah, Faye and Darren today and the look on the girls’ faces was priceless.

“Darren is a truly extraordinary man, who had been through so much but remains the most positive and upbeat person.”

To mark World Cancer Day the charity is urging its supporters to wear a specially designed Unity Band.

All proceeds from the bands, which are available for a suggested £2 donation, will go towards pioneering research into all 200 types of cancer and to fund more than 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses in the UK.

Bands are available online or at Cancer Research UK shops across the country.

To get yours visit www.cancerresearchuk.org/worldcancerday

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

20:00 Lauren Everitt
Lucinda Salway

The ex-wife of an osteopath struck off the register for misconduct, including allegations of sex with patients and inappropriate sexual messages, has told how his actions have caused distress for her children and problems for her business.

Crews tackle house fire in Malcolm Road in Ipswich

21:27 Adam Howlett
A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire

Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene of a house fire in Ipswich this evening.

TOWIE star Pete Wicks meets cancer survivor and superfan daughter

10 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Pete Wicks (middle) meets Darren Couchman (left) and his daughter Leah Couchman. Photo by Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks has paid a surprise visit to a cancer survivor from Little Clacton and his TOWIE superfan daughter.

Video: Suffolk should ‘get on war-footing’ with 12-point Brexit-style plan for Sizewell C

18:29 Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting

Suffolk has been called on to create a 12-point plan for Sizewell C – echoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision for Brexit.

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

20:16 Andrew Hirst
Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in Babergh or Mid Suffolk this weekend? Or maybe you’re ordering a takeaway?

Almost 300 cancer patients waited more than 100 days for treatment at Colchester Hospital last year

17:17 Will Lodge
Colchester General Hospital

Health bosses have raised concerns after 289 cancer patients waited more than 100 days to receive treatment at Colchester hospitals last year.

Motorists set for delays after three vehicle crash on A14 near Ipswich

18:51 Adam Howlett
Traffic chaos on A14

Motorists are set for delays on the A14 near Ipswich tonight after a three vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

Most read

Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

Poll: Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked to Dominic Samuel as deadline nears

Reading's Dominic Samuel has been linked to Town

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Poll: Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked to Dominic Samuel as deadline nears

Reading's Dominic Samuel has been linked to Town

Ipswich Town sign Reading striker Dominic Samuel and Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws

Dominic Samuel (right)

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Couple who dishonestly claimed £134,000 in benefits walk free from court

Ivy Duhamel
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24