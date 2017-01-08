Town Legends game to return to Bury St Edmunds with a twist

The charity Ipswich Legends game last year.

An Ipswich Town-themed charity football match which has raised more than £10,000 is returning – but this time it will see legendary footballers go head-to-head against each other.

The Ipswich Town Legends game in Bury St Edmunds has given football fans the chance to grace the same pitch as Kieron Dyer, Titus Bramble, Matt Holland and Russell Osman in recent years with money raised supporting the ITFC Academy and West Suffolk Hospital’s Forget-Me-Not Dementia Campaign, run by My WiSH Charity.

The public have paid to play either against the legends or, for a lucky few, sharing the same dressing room as their heroes.

This year’s event, which will be held on Sunday, April 23, once again at Bury Town’s Ram Meadow, will now see half a dozen legends grace each team to ensure a competitive, as well as charitable, encounter.

Simon Milton, academy director at Ipswich Town, said: “For the 2017 version, we wanted to do something a bit different. So everyone will get a chance to share a dressing room with a set of legends and fans will be given the opportunity to see some of Ipswich’s most famous old faces lock horns against each other.”

Once again football fans will be able to place a bid on playing in either team - with players guaranteed at least an hour of football during the match.

There will also be plenty of opportunity to talk and meet with the Legends, for players and supporters alike.

Sue Smith, fundraising manager for My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital, said: “With this new twist, we are looking forward to providing something a little different at an event which is always played in great spirits and has been a fantastic fundraiser.”

With a maximum of 22 spots available across the two teams, the places will be up for auction in February with full details to follow.

Anyone who would like to register their interest at this stage can email fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk