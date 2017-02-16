Tractor visits Ipswich schools in new project promoting farming tech careers

Year 10 students at Stoke High School - Ormiston Academy pictured with a tractor as part of a scheme led by Easton and Otley College and the Suffolk Agricultural Association to encourage youngsters to consider technical careers in the agriculture industry. Picture: ORMISTON ACADEMIES TRUST Archant

Easton and Otley College and the Suffolk Agricultural Association, the organisers behind the Suffolk Show, have rolled out the new scheme in a bid to recruit more youngsters into the agriculture sector.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three secondary schools in Ipswich have been involved so far: Northgate, Chantry and Stoke High School – Ormiston Academy.

A wide range of technology-based careers in agriculture was promoted, as youngsters were given a hands-on experience of operating a large tractor and other farm equipment.

Isobel Botfield, an Easton and Otley College adviser, said: “Today’s farmers are multi-talented and they have a range of skills that allow them to gain varied well paid roles in a number of different subject areas.

“Science and physics are some of the skills that the industry desperately needs and the sessions that we put on hopefully brought these subject areas to life.

“Overall, the students have been incredibly receptive to what we are trying to do and we would welcome the opportunity of visiting more Suffolk schools in the future.”