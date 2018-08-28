Heavy Rain

Essex and Suffolk roads both affected by abnormal load on the move

PUBLISHED: 06:20 30 October 2018

Workers preparing Bourne Bridge for the passing abnormal load Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

A wide load with police escort is set to cause tailbacks in Essex and Suffolk when it travels down the A12.

Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Tuesday 30 October as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load to Bawdsey around 9.30am.

The load will be escorted from London to Ferry Road, Bawdsey, Woodbridge.

This load is being transported after roads in Ipswich were left closed for hours while giant transformers for Suffolk’s future off-shore wind farm we moved out of the town to a substation in Burstall.

The route will be as follows:

• A12 Essex Border

• A1152

• B1083

• Sutton Common

• Heath Rd

• The Street

• Fox Hill

• Alderton Rd

• Hollesley Rd

• The Street

• B1083

• Bawdsey Ferry Rd

• Local Roads to Site

Suffolk Police will escort the load from A12 first layby north after Martlesham Park & Ride to destination.

Delays can be expected along these routes.

