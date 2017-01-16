Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Traffic chaos after temporary traffic lights in Norwich Road, Ipswich fail at rush hour

09:21 17 January 2017

Chaos on Norwich Road after the temporary traffic lights stopped working.

Chaos on Norwich Road after the temporary traffic lights stopped working.

Archant

Rush hour traffic heading along Norwich Road came to a standstill on Tuesday after temporary traffic lights stopped working.

9 Comments
Chaos on Norwich Road after the temporary traffic lights stopped working.Chaos on Norwich Road after the temporary traffic lights stopped working.

Motorists who use the road are facing a week of delays after a sewer collapsed on Monday. Engineers from Anglian Water moved in to start work – but were nowhere to be seen during Tuesday’s rush hour.

Neither were the traffic lights – they stopped working and although there were manual stop/go boards stacked at the side of the road there was no one to operate them.

Therefore while traffic was able to get out of town, nothing was able to drive towards central Ipswich – traffic was stationary from All Saints Road to beyond the Norwich Road bridge.

Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater.Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We know how disruptive roadworks can be and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by an outage on the temporary traffic lights on Norwich Road, Ipswich.

“For the rest of the week a member of staff will arrive on site from 7am to make sure the traffic lights are in good working order.

“Anglian Water engineers are working to repair a collapsed sewer and to make sure our staff and customers are kept safe traffic lights have been put in place.

“We’ll be working on Norwich road for the rest of this week and hope to get things back to normal for the start of the new working week.”

On Monday night traffic heading out of town was at a virtual standstill on all routes in the area including Chevallier Street, Yarmouth Road and Valley Road.

And traffic on Norwich Road was at a standstill all the way to Civic Drive.

The heavy congestion on Monday was compounded this evening by two crashes reported to police.

Officers were first called to a report at 5.35pm that a Renault had crashed into a lamppost at the Springfield Lane junction.

The owner had left and locked the vehicle when police arrived, but it is not causing serious delays to traffic, police said.

At about 5.45pm, a cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Norwich Road nearby, but was not seriously injured.

Keywords: Renault

9 comments

  • Surely if traffic control is deemed necessary when road works are underway then the utility should be responsible that the lights or boards are working to the duration. If things fail and are not fixed within, say, 10 minutes then a fine should be imposed at a high level for each minute until the fault is fixed. Unless there is a severe penalty for such events then utilities will carry on not bothering. CCTV should also be required so the situation could be monitored. Clearly if works are an emergency 247 working should be invoked to ensure both any disruption was minimised and the emergency situation resolved asap.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    amsterdam81

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • They could work 24hrs a day rather than 9 to 5, they could work over the weekend, they could work only at night and open the road during the day they could care about the traffic Chaos but they don't and we are big business so Stuff you. Anglia Water working for you, ah no sorry that what we mean is Anglia Water working to provide its shoddy service as cheap as possible to make as much money for its shareholders as it can. if its an emergency then repair it 24hrs a day 7 days a week until fixed. Otherwise its not an emergency as I drive past an empty work site at 8:30am and 5:30pm after taking 40mins to get out of Town. Its not GOOD ENOUGH.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The Ginge

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Am I missing something here? What's the "new trains are to be introduced on Greater Anglia's lines" picture got to do with anything????

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    David I

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Salmonman - There needs to be a yellow box and cameras installed at this junction. It has become a joke with cars queuing back across and blocking the junction. After a week, the amount in fines collected would see the costs paid for, and perhaps the selfish drivers would think again.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Partridge_Alan

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • I'm so glad I moved out of Dodge City, the road network was infuriating and I haven't seen anything since I moved that had made me think things have got better.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    trueblue

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Even better this morning. Temporary lights failed completely. Absolute chaos. If this is emergency works then Anglia Water should be working 24hrs a day to repair and clear. If they are not its not an emergency. So they should cover the hole which is 4 x 4 feet with a big metal bridging plate and reopen traffic and only work 9pm to 6am when the road is quite. It is unacceptable that these utilities open up big holes in the road and then walk away for a week, pop back when they can be bothered and fill it in, in about 5mins. Its about time our MP's got IBC the right to control the roads and start imposing limits on these out of control companies, in the last 2 yrs there can not have been a week without somewhere in Ipswich being dug up. It is unacceptable and unless Mr Gummer etal can do something about it, then maybe we should elect other representatives who will. The powers are their on statute they just need Central Government to give them to IBC to use like lots of other big Towns Cities or is it a case of poor old Ipswich lets not bother again ?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The Ginge

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Salmon man I completely echo your sentiments and I am not demeaning your comment but Police on foot looking out for the Public, now that is stretching it......good luck getting home

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Joseph Marshall

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • The Renault accident was at 3.15pm not 5.35. So the car had been there sometime before anyone was informed.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ipswich Boy

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Yet another week of hell and misery for Ipswich town drivers. The entire section from Hadleigh Road through to Yarmouth Road tonight was virtual gridlock with selfish drivers deliberately running red lights and blocking junctions which stopped the flow of traffic. A simple 6 mile commute took an hour again tonight and it's likely to be that way all this week. I wonder what road works will be lined up for next week? There is something badly wrong when athletes can run a half marathon in the same amount of time it takes me to drive half that distance. Maybe we could have police monitoring the traffic lights at Yarmouth Rd and Hadleigh Rd junctions for the next 4 nights to help with the flow of traffic.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    salmonman

    Monday, January 16, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Japanese conglomerate to buy 40% of Greater Anglia trains

3 minutes ago Paul Geater
An artist's impression of the Bombardier Aventra train that will operate from Liverpool Street to Essex and Ipswich,

One of the largest conglomerates in Japan has agreed to buy a 40% stake in the company running East Anglia’s passenger trains.

Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich removed from special measures and given ‘good’ Ofsted rating

32 minutes ago Matt Stott
Christine Woods, headteacher at Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich.

The former Thurleston High School has been removed from special measures and achieved its highest Ofsted rating for more than 15 years.

Three Corrie witnesses identified from new CCTV

11:25 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

Two potential witnesses remain unidentified out of the five new CCTV images released last week.

Ipswich man thumped innocent bystander by mistake while being attacked, court told

52 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Silent Street, Ipswich.

A 27-year-old man who was being attacked, punched an innocent bystander in a case of mistaken identity, a court heard.

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

11:09 Adam Howlett
Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

People in the Suffolk village caught up in a police stand-off have described an “eerie” atmosphere as officers attempt to engage with a man thought to be armed with a weapon.

Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me Bury St Edmunds episode airs tonight

12:36 Matt Reason
Bury St Edmunds is set to feature on Come Dine With Me

The hit TV show Come Dine With Me will feature four contestants from Bury St Edmunds when it airs on Channel 4 tonight.

Older people missing out on over £1million of unclaimed benefits in Suffolk

11:49 Emily Townsend
From left to right: Nicky Willshire (Citizen’s Advice), Mandy Abdel-Aziz, Tim Holder (Suffolk Community Foundation) Teresa Howarth, Sue Hall (Warm Homes Healthy People)

Vulnerable older people in Suffolk are missing out on a million pounds worth of benefits they did not know they could claim.

Most read

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Pigeon Point, Tobago

Dog walker ‘warned of danger’ before Thorpeness clifftop tragedy

Maggie Scorer with her dog Oscar on the beach at Thorpeness. Maggie has raised concerns about the state of the clifftop , just days before a man was tragically killed in a landslide.

Three Corrie witnesses identified from new CCTV

Corrie McKeague

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Bute House in Edinburgh after meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ... Prime Minister visit to Scotland ... 15-07-2016 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 28086983 ... Picture date: Friday July 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Lincoln City will think they’re the favourites, says Ipswich Town manager

Adam Webster holds off Lincoln City striker Matt Rhead

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Poll: Ipswich Town sign former West Ham and MK Dons defender, Jordan Spence

Trialist right-back Jordan Spence (right) challenges Ovie Ejaria for possession

Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Bute House in Edinburgh after meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ... Prime Minister visit to Scotland ... 15-07-2016 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 28086983 ... Picture date: Friday July 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Ipswich Town new boy Kieffer Moore determined to take his second chance in the Championship with both hands

New ITFC signing Kieffer Moore. Photo: Gregg Brown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24