All lines blocked after person hit by train near Colchester
PUBLISHED: 11:15 29 October 2018
Archant
Services are at a standstill due a person being hit by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.
Disruption is expected for several hours following a serious incident on the line linking Colchester and Witham.
All lines are blocked, affecting all London-bound services passing through Chelmsford, as the emergency services attend the scene.
This means that trains departing Colchester Town, Norwich, Ipswich, Braintree, Clacton-on-Sea and Walton-on-Naze going towards London Liverpool Street will be disrupted.
Disruption is expected until 1pm this afternoon.
