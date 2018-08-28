All lines blocked after person hit by train near Colchester

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER Archant

Services are at a standstill due a person being hit by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Disruption is expected for several hours following a serious incident on the line linking Colchester and Witham.

All lines are blocked, affecting all London-bound services passing through Chelmsford, as the emergency services attend the scene.

This means that trains departing Colchester Town, Norwich, Ipswich, Braintree, Clacton-on-Sea and Walton-on-Naze going towards London Liverpool Street will be disrupted.

Disruption is expected until 1pm this afternoon.

Specific train alterations can be found here.