Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Colchester

PUBLISHED: 11:15 29 October 2018

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Archant

Services are at a standstill due a person being hit by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Disruption is expected for several hours following a serious incident on the line linking Colchester and Witham.

All lines are blocked, affecting all London-bound services passing through Chelmsford, as the emergency services attend the scene.

This means that trains departing Colchester Town, Norwich, Ipswich, Braintree, Clacton-on-Sea and Walton-on-Naze going towards London Liverpool Street will be disrupted.

Disruption is expected until 1pm this afternoon.

Specific train alterations can be found here.

Topic Tags:

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Colchester

24 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Services are at a standstill due a person being hit by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Three young girls arrested after suspected arson at Suffolk school

09:18 Amy Gibbons
The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon Picture: GREGG BROWN

A group of three girls under the age of 15 have been arrested on suspicion of arson following an incident at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds.

A12 blocked after two vehicles collide

08:58 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the A12 near the Thorington junction Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is partially blocked at Thorington following a collision on the road.

Video: See inside a £870,000 home which has a tennis court

08:36 Megan Aldous
Is this the property you have been looking for? Located on The Street, in Rushmere St. Andrew Picture FENN WRIGHT

View our video tour of a five-bedroom property with a triple garage on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

07:44 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car ended up on its roof after a collision which has closed a stretch of Foxhall Road leading to the A12.

£1.5 billion High Street budget boost does not go far enough

07:30 Dominic Moffitt & Michael Steward
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond Picture: PA WIRE

A £1.5billion package to support struggling high street traders due to be set out in the budget does not go far enough, according to business leaders in the region.

Video: Gok Wan gives incredible makeover to ‘truly amazing’ carer at Norwich show

5 minutes ago Louisa Baldwin
Diane Allen getting her makeover by Gok Wan Credit:Louisa Baldwin

It was all about the confidence in Norwich this weekend as TV fashionista Gok Wan brought his One Size Fits All tour to the city.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Fire at County Upper School

Fire tackled close to County Upper School, Bury St Edmunds Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24