Sick passengers and defective track causing widespread train delays

Rail users are advised to check their journeys this evening after widespread issues. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A sick passenger in Chelmsford and defective track at Lakenheath are causing train delays across Greater Anglia’s rail network.

Parts of the Norwich - London Liverpool Street main line were closed this evening as the sick passenger was helped by train staff.

The passenger has now disembarked from the train.

Greater Anglia have said that train services running through stations on this line are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed.

There has also been delays around Lakenheath after a defective section of track caused services running through the station to slow down.

This line has now also reopened but delays are expected until at least 8.30pm this evening.

On top of these issues, the rail provider is also advising customers that many trains running this evening have a reduced number of working toilets or none at all.

Check the Greater Anglia Journey Check for their latest updates.