Sick passengers and defective track causing widespread train delays

PUBLISHED: 20:11 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:11 25 October 2018

Rail users are advised to check their journeys this evening after widespread issues. Picture: ARCHANT

Rail users are advised to check their journeys this evening after widespread issues. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A sick passenger in Chelmsford and defective track at Lakenheath are causing train delays across Greater Anglia’s rail network.

Parts of the Norwich - London Liverpool Street main line were closed this evening as the sick passenger was helped by train staff.

The passenger has now disembarked from the train.

Greater Anglia have said that train services running through stations on this line are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed.

There has also been delays around Lakenheath after a defective section of track caused services running through the station to slow down.

This line has now also reopened but delays are expected until at least 8.30pm this evening.

On top of these issues, the rail provider is also advising customers that many trains running this evening have a reduced number of working toilets or none at all.

Check the Greater Anglia Journey Check for their latest updates.

Knives, drugs and money seized from Bury St Edmunds car

Yesterday, 23:59 Jake Foxford
The car was pulled over in Bury in connection to drug dealing in Suffolk. Picture: NSRAPT

Drugs, knives and money were seized from a car in Bury St Edmunds after police spotted a vehicle was involved in drug dealing in the town.

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Yesterday, 18:14 Stuart Watson
Hurst Lambert

Paul Lambert is set to replace Paul Hurst in the Ipswich Town hot-seat within the next 48 hours.

Video: Watch shocking moment burglar smashes his leg through shop door

Yesterday, 16:45 Amy Gibbons
Would-be thieves targeted the Budgens store in Great Blakenham Picture: DANIEL PONT

Burglars can be seen prizing glass from the door of a Suffolk shop during one of four break ins across the county in the early hours of this morning.

Ed Sheeran displays hundreds of items of memorabilia at old school in Suffolk

Yesterday, 16:21 Will Jefford
Helen Finlinson, Young Adult Care and Transition Lead for St Elizabeth Hospice with Ed Sheeran's dressing gown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 300 items of memorabilia from Suffolk pop star Ed Sheeran went on show at his old school with hundreds of fans showing up to get a sneaky peak at his gear.

Are you brave enough to visit these haunted churches, castles and houses?

Yesterday, 19:30 Judy Rimmer
The Abbey ruins in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Weird and wonderful ghost stories abound in many corners of East Anglia, with sights and sounds that just can’t be explained. Judy Rimmer looks at 23 of the most haunted places in the region.

Out of bad comes good! Co-op ram raid unwittingly unearths historic 'evil influences' cauldron

Yesterday, 19:14 Andrew Papworth
CAT archaeologists Sarah Carter and Ben Holloway with the remains of a brick plinth that would have originally supported the timber frame of the 16th-century house Picture: COLCHESTER ARCHAEOLOGICAL TRUST

It was probably not what a gang of criminals had thought they would help uncover when they ram raided a quiet convenience store.

'We just want him to come home' – mum of missing Chaz Thacker

Yesterday, 19:00 Michael Steward
Marie Thacker, mum of missing Cockfield 26-year-old Chaz Thacker, said she going through a

The mother of missing Cockfield man Chaz Thacker says she is going through “a real rollercoaster” of emotions as the search for her son continues.

Lambert's the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss's style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Hurst Lambert

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

'Thank God, just at the right time' – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll: 'If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town' - Lambert backed to be a success

Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

