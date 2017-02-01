Rain

Train cancellations between Ipswich and Peterborough today due to emergency repair work

06:50 01 February 2017

Train disruption at Ipswich rail station.

Train disruption at Ipswich rail station.

Rail services between Ipswich and Peterborough are being cancelled or delayed today due to emergency track repair work.

The line between Bury St Edmunds and Ely will be closed between 9.30am and 3pm today while Network Rail engineers carry out emergency engineering work to repair a track defect.

It means train services between Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely will be cancelled or revised during those hours, train operator Greater Anglia said.

Journeys will include bus replacement and other train services, including Cross Country and East Midlands Trains.

Ipswich to Cambridge services are not affected by the engineering work.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

“Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.”

Others may be entitled to compensation.

For the latest information, see here.

