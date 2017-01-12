Train cancellations between London and Norwich as person killed on railway line

Chelmsford train station.

A person has died after being hit by a train at Chelmsford station.

Due to the #EmergencyServices dealing with an incident between Shenfield and Witham all lines are blocked. KB — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) 12 January 2017

The East of England Ambulance Service and British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the railway at 1.30pm.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for BTP said: “Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the corner.”

There are currently 21 train cancellations between London Liverpool Street, Ipswich and Norwich.

Journeys are delayed by up to an hour and disruption is expected until 5.30pm.

