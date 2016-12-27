Train delays due to urgent repairs to track between Ipswich and Needham Market

Ipswich Railway Station Archant

Rail passengers are facing delays this evening due to ‘urgent repairs’ to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market.

Greater Anglia say train services running between the two stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised with disruption expected until the end of the day.

The 6.20pm train between Ipswich and Cambridge was the first to be affected by the problem which is also affecting services from Witham to Norwich and Ipswich to Peterborough.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Network Rail track engineers are at the location of the faulty track and are assessing the situation.

“A temporary repair will be made to allow trains to run towards Stowmarket and the estimate for this work to be completed is about 9.15pm.

“Arrangements are now in place to allow trains to run over the London bound line, in both directions, between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

“The 9.17pm from Ipswich to Cambridge and the 10.44pm Cambridge to Ipswich will run but are subject to delay.”

The rail firm are currently trying to arrange rail replacement buses between Ipswich and Norwich.

Passengers from London may travel via Cambridge to Norwich but the last train from London Liverpool Street to Cambridge with a connection to Norwich is 9.38pm.

It arrives at Cambridge at 10.51pm with the Cambridge to Norwich service leaving at 10.55pm.

