Train disruption at Braintree due to overrunning engineering works

06:46 10 February 2017

Witham train station. Photograph: Su Anderson

Witham train station. Photograph: Su Anderson

Early morning commuters in Essex will face delays this morning due to overrunning engineering works.

Comment

The railway line at Braintree is blocked and trains running to or from this station may be cancelled.

National Rail has put in place two rail replacement buses, one from Witham at 7am, and another from Braintree at 6.45am.

Disruption is expected until 9am, according to Greater Anglia.

Rail services that are currently effected are:

- 5.21am Witham to Braintree is cancelled

- 5.43am Braintree to Witham is cancelled

- 6.16am Witham to Braintree is cancelled

- 6.40am Braintree to Liverpool Street will start at Witham

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “We apologise for the disruption to your train services this morning.”

For information on specific journeys, visit the Greater Anglia web page here.

More breaking travel information is available on the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star websites.

See here for the latest details on the A12 fatal lorry crash that closed a part of the road at Witham for almost 36 hours.

