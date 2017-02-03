Train disruption between Norwich and London as person killed at Mellis level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

A person has died as a result of being hit by a train at a level crossing in Suffolk in the early hours of this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Transport Police (BTP) and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the pedestrian crossing at Mellis at 1.12am to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

Officers and paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for BTP said officers were working to identify the person and inform their next of kin before a file is prepared for the coroner.

Train services are disrupted between Norwich and London Liverpool Street.

The line towards Norwich from Stowmarket is closed but is expected to re-open soon, according to Greater Anglia.

Trains currently cancelled are: the 6am service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich; the 6.24am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street; and the 6.39am service from Ipswich to Norwich.

For information on specific journeys, click here.





