Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Train disruption between Norwich and London as person killed at Mellis level crossing

06:33 03 February 2017

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

A person has died as a result of being hit by a train at a level crossing in Suffolk in the early hours of this morning.

Comment

British Transport Police (BTP) and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the pedestrian crossing at Mellis at 1.12am to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

Officers and paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for BTP said officers were working to identify the person and inform their next of kin before a file is prepared for the coroner.

Train services are disrupted between Norwich and London Liverpool Street.

The line towards Norwich from Stowmarket is closed but is expected to re-open soon, according to Greater Anglia.

Trains currently cancelled are: the 6am service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich; the 6.24am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street; and the 6.39am service from Ipswich to Norwich.

For information on specific journeys, click here.


Keywords: England Ambulance Service Ipswich Norwich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Train disruption between Norwich and London as person killed at Mellis level crossing

06:33 Gemma Mitchell
The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

A person has died as a result of being hit by a train at a level crossing in Suffolk in the early hours of this morning.

Masterplan for rejig of Ipswich Hospital services and helipad at former school site

9 minutes ago Jason Noble
The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

A masterplan for the relocation of Ipswich Hospital’s services from the north side of the site to the south is set to be drawn up “imminently”, it has been revealed.

RSPB demands action on illegal killing of raptors in East Anglia

06:00 John Grant
A red kite - a species that has suffered persecution in East Anglia. Photo: RSPB

Nature conservationists are today demanding an urgent Government crackdown on wildlife crime as a new report revealed illegal persecution of birds of prey is continuing in East Anglia.

Opinion: Ben Gummer: Utopia will never exist no matter what ‘Petit Ben’ may tell us about taxing robots

06:00 ben gummer
French socialist Benoit Hamon's views on Utopia do not find favour with Ipswich MP Ben Gummer . Photo: AP

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer’s weekly column looks at why the French Socialist Party is wide of the mark with its ideas of Utopia

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

Yesterday, 20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

Yesterday, 20:00 Adam Howlett
Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

Video: More than 250 new homes could be coming to Cardinal Park area of Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:10 Paul Geater
Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.

Ambitious proposals to build more than 250 homes along with a three-star hotel, restaurants on the site previously earmarked for Tesco in central Ipswich have been shown off in the town.

Most read

Train disruption between Norwich and London as person killed at Mellis level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Monkwick Infant and Nursery School loses ‘good’ Ofsted rating after becoming academy

Monkwick Infant and Nursery School, Colchester. Photo: Seana Hughes
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24