Train passengers delayed on the London line

Greater Anglia train at station Archant

Passengers travelling to and from Diss are experiencing delays today on Greater Anglia trains.

A track defect has meant trains on the Norwich to London line are delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Specific train service alterations can be checked by visiting www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

The issues had been hoped to be solved by 11am, however disruption is now expected for the rest of the day.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “We apologise to passengers who have been delayed between Norwich and London Liverpool Street. This is due to a track defect near Diss.

“Network Rail are working to fix the fault, however disruption is expected until the end of the day.

“Anyone who has been affected should claim delay repay at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay”