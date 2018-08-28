Wherstead Road to close again this morning as abnormal load travels to Bramford

The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS. Archant

A major Ipswich road will close again today in preparation for an abnormal load to leave the Port of Ipswich.

The load crossing the Bourne Bridge will wiigh in excess of 400,000kg Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS. The load crossing the Bourne Bridge will wiigh in excess of 400,000kg Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

The load weighing over 460,000kg is due to leave Ipswich this morning.

Wherstead Road will be closed from 6.45am so that the transformers can cross the bridge.

The load will cross over the Bourne Bridge at around 7am today, Sunday, October 28, and head towards Bramford.

Wherstead Road was closed yesterday, Saturday October 27, for over eight hours as construction of a temporary bridge was carried out.

Wherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Wherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways shut the road in order to prepare for the transportation of transformers for the new East Anglia ONE off shore power station today.

Stay with us for more updates.