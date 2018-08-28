Heavy Showers

Wherstead Road to close again this morning as abnormal load travels to Bramford

PUBLISHED: 06:23 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 06:23 28 October 2018

The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

Archant

A major Ipswich road will close again today in preparation for an abnormal load to leave the Port of Ipswich.

The load crossing the Bourne Bridge will wiigh in excess of 400,000kg Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.The load crossing the Bourne Bridge will wiigh in excess of 400,000kg Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

The load weighing over 460,000kg is due to leave Ipswich this morning.

Wherstead Road will be closed from 6.45am so that the transformers can cross the bridge.

The load will cross over the Bourne Bridge at around 7am today, Sunday, October 28, and head towards Bramford.

Wherstead Road was closed yesterday, Saturday October 27, for over eight hours as construction of a temporary bridge was carried out.

Wherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSWherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways shut the road in order to prepare for the transportation of transformers for the new East Anglia ONE off shore power station today.

Stay with us for more updates.

Opinion: It is vital for the world to mark the centenary of the WWI Armistice

07:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich major Jane Riley helped to launch this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

On Saturday Suffolk officially launched this year’s Remembrance build-up – in what is almost certainly the most significant Armistice season that any of us can remember.

Two people taken to hospital following collision between an Audi and a BMW

Yesterday, 20:08 Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of the collision Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Foxhall Road in Ipswich was closed in both directions following a two-collision.

Universal Credit to cost disabled people £300 a month, says new report

Yesterday, 23:05 Dominic Moffitt
Citizens Advice have revealed the serious impact new benefits could have on disabled people living in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A report published by Citizens Advice has revealed the devastating affects of the new benefits system to Suffolk’s disabled people.

Mum of two fights back after being given just days to live

Yesterday, 22:24 Dominic Moffitt
Mrs Edgar's family hope that she can make it onto a new medical trial Picture: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

The family of 33-year-old Gemma Edgar are desperately searching for a clinical trial to help improve her quality of life after she was told her brain tumour was inoperable and that she had just days to live.

Breaking News: Second arrest made following July’s Colchester jewellery robbery

Yesterday, 17:32 Dominic Moffitt
Trinity Street in Colchester, Chimes store, on the left, was robbed by two people in July Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Another person has been taken into custody by Essex Police after staff were threatened by a wrench and hammer in a jewellery shop theft.

Man charged with Reydon post office burglary

Yesterday, 21:51 Dominic Moffitt
A man has been arrested in connection with a post office burglary in Rendor Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested by Suffolk Constabulary in connection with a post office burglary on Friday October, 26.

