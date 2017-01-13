Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

The region’s transport system appears to have escaped any disruption so far this morning.

Service Update 07:25 - A good service is running. Keep updated here: https://t.co/EznQzYfldl RH — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 13, 2017

Abellio Greater Anglia have reported no delays or disruption on the main line from Norwich to London Liverpool Street.

The train operator did warn, however, that several platforms had frozen over during the night despite treatment yesterday.

Stansted Airport has not reported any delays to its services so far today.

Suffolk Constabulary has also said that there have been no road traffic collisions or disruption to the county’s roads.

The Environment Agency’s seven severe flood warnings – which warn of a danger to life – are in place for Friday lunchtime in coastal areas in both counties in the face of gale-force winds and high tides, while dozens of flood warnings have been imposed as the east coast braces itself for a storm surge.

Emergency services were putting an evacuation plan into action in Jaywick, near Clacton, with police officers going door-to-door informing residents of the evacuation, which is beginning at 7am on Friday.

Snow is also forecast to hit Suffolk and Essex later on Friday morning.