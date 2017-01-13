Travel updates: Lowestoft station to close tonight due to police flood evacuation

Lowestoft train station is being evacuated tonight due to danger of flooding from the tidal surge.

Train passengers heading to and from the station will not be able to travel after around 8pm tonight.

Suffolk police have asked Greater Anglia to evacuate the station.

The 8.07pm service to Ipswich will be last train service tonight.

Greater Anglia say the station is unlikely to reopened until after 11am tomorrow, Saturday January 14.

The last services to Lowestoft tonight will be the 5pm from London (to connect with the 6.13pm from Ipswich), the 6.13pm from Ipswich and the 7.02 from Norwich.

Tickets for later trains will be accepted on any trains.

Andrew Goodrum, Greater Anglia’s customer service director, said: “We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience, but we are taking this action for the safety of our passengers and staff.”

Network Rail area route director, Steve Hooker said: “Working with Greater Anglia, we have been monitoring the weather and flooding situation throughout today.

“In consultation with the emergency services, we have jointly taken a decision to close the line early to keep passengers safe.

“Our orange army is on standby to inspect the line, make any necessary repairs and reopen it as soon as the anticipated flooding has subsided.”

The Environment Agency’s seven severe flood warnings – which warn of a danger to life – are in place for Friday lunchtime in coastal areas in both counties in the face of gale-force winds and high tides, while dozens of flood warnings have been imposed as the east coast braces itself for a storm surge.

Emergency services were putting an evacuation plan into action in Jaywick, near Clacton, with police officers going door-to-door informing residents of the evacuation, which is beginning at 7am on Friday.

Snow is also forecast to hit Suffolk and Essex later on Friday morning.