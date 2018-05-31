Overcast

Overcast

Travellers pitch up at official car park site for popular Clacton airshow

PUBLISHED: 13:15 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 22 August 2018

Spectacular action from last year's Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Spectacular action from last year's Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Archant

Travellers have pitched up on land which is the official car parking site for a popular Essex airshow.

Aircraft taking part in last year's Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDCAircraft taking part in last year's Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Two caravans got onto land in West Road in Clacton – which is privately-owned – last night and currently remain at the site.

The Clacton Airshow, which is run by Tendring District Council (TDC), takes place tomorrow and Friday, and the car park is operated by Clacton Rotary Club.

TDC has been granted a High Court injunction to prevent caravans, campervans, mobile homes or tents from occupying certain roads, car parks and seafront areas over the period and up until September 1.

But the land at West Road is owned by Smith’s Farms in Clacton and is therefore not covered by the injunction.

Thousands of people were wowed by impressive aircraft displays at the 2017 Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDCThousands of people were wowed by impressive aircraft displays at the 2017 Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

TDC says it did attempt to have the land included in 2012 but it was refused by a High Court judge.

Mick Skeels, TDC’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “We are keeping a watching brief on the situation at the official car park site and will offer any support we can.”

It is believed the two caravans are the same ones which arrived at the Martello Coach and car park in Marine Parade West yesterday afternoon.

They moved off almost immediately after being informed of the High Court injunction covering the site.

Anyone failing to obey the order can be in contempt of court and could be sent to prison, fined or have assets seized.

MORE: All you need to know about the Clacton Airshow

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

