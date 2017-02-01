Trial digital signalling on our railways, Colchester MP Will Quince tells Prime Minister

The main line from Norwich and Ipswich to London represents the most “compelling” case for digital signalling, Colchester’s MP has told Theresa May.

Will Quince used his question to the prime minister to say that with the new train fleet on order under the new Greater Anglia franchise, the Great Eastern Mainline represented the most compelling case for a trial which was funded in the Autumn Statement.

Mrs May said digital signalling could increase capacity on the rail link by up to 40pc and that the Department for Transport was looking at where those trials should take place.

She said she recognised that the Great Eastern Mainline was one of the areas which could benefit from the improvements.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the £450m trial in November.

Digital Railway is the industry’s plan for targeting digital systems to increase rail capacity and improve network rail performance.

The digital modernisation of the tracks would allow more trains to run on existing tracks.

The government plans to roll out digital signalling across the UK railway network in 25 years.