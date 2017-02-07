Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

The double murder trial of an Essex man accused of killing a Suffolk couple is due to begin at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Ali Qazimaj, 44, formerly of Grays, is charged with the murders of 75-year-old Peter Stuart and his wife Sylvia, 69, of Weybread, near Diss.

Mr Stuart’s body was found in woodland near the couple’s home at approximately 7pm on June 3 last year.

Police officers had gone to the property after being called by the Stuarts’ daughter Christy Paxman earlier in the day to report them as missing.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Stuart died of multiple stab wounds.

Despite extensive searches in Suffolk and Essex in particular, Mrs Stuart’s body has never been found.

Qazimaj was charged with the couple’s murders in July last year and is currently remanded in custody.

His trial is scheduled to begin today with the Honourable Mr Justice Stuart-Smith presiding.

The case is due to run for four weeks.

To follow proceedings Qazimaj will have the services of an Albanian interpreter.