Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer

14:52 10 February 2017

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Archant

A charismatic farming entrepreneur who played a major role in establishing Suffolk as an important centre for pig production has died at the age of 76.

Malcolm Easey.Malcolm Easey.

Malcolm Easey of Easey Pigs built his father Joe’s small mixed farm at Hoxne, near Eye, into a national business with a £60m to £70m turnover employing 70 staff. It provides work for a further 175 farmers across the UK, including many in Suffolk and Norfolk,  who are contracted to look after the animals on the company’s behalf.

Described by son, Chris, as a “larger than life character” who was also a shrewd businessman, he attended Hoxne primary and Eye Grammar and initially entered local government before joining the family business in the 1960s. He had wide interests, including a variety of sports, and in his youth he entered and won Anglia Television’s Prince Charming competition. He married and had two sons, Jonathan and Christopher, who followed him into the family business.

“He was charismatic, generous and kind,” recalled Chris, who said his success was down to his affable manner, hard work, and a love and enthusiasm for his profession.

On joining the farm, he decided to focus his attention on pigs and pioneered contract rearing, a model now commonplace in the sector. He paid local farmers with empty buildings to look after pigs for him, and the business took off.

“He knew how to work very hard,” said Chris. “He was passionate about life, as well and he played hard too and had a lot of friends, was very well respected and had a number of hobbies which took him far and wide.”

He learnt how to fly helicopters and enjoyed taking part in car rallies, as well as sailing and shooting.

In 2000, he married Juliette Bartrum. “He often commented that he was the luckiest man alive, having the most amazing wife, family and friends,” said Chris.

Bury St Edmunds pig consultant Peter Crichton described him as “a remarkable man”. “Malcolm will be remembered for his shrewd business brain,” he said.

The grandfather of six was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October, and died peacefully at home on January 29. His funeral takes place at Horham Baptist Chapel on Saturday, February 18, at noon.

