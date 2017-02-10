Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer Malcolm Easey

14:52 10 February 2017

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Archant

A charismatic farming entrepreneur who played a major role in establishing Suffolk as an important centre for pig production has died at the age of 76.

Comment
Malcolm Easey.Malcolm Easey.

Malcolm Easey of Easey Pigs built his father Joe’s small mixed farm at Hoxne, near Eye, into a national business with a £60m to £70m turnover employing 70 staff. It provides work for a further 175 farmers across the UK, including many in Suffolk and Norfolk,  who are contracted to look after the animals on the company’s behalf.

Described by son, Chris, as a “larger than life character” who was also a shrewd businessman, he attended Hoxne primary and Eye Grammar and initially entered local government before joining the family business in the 1960s. He had wide interests, including a variety of sports, and in his youth he entered and won Anglia Television’s Prince Charming competition. He married and had two sons, Jonathan and Christopher, who followed him into the family business.

“He was charismatic, generous and kind,” recalled Chris, who said his success was down to his affable manner, hard work, and a love and enthusiasm for his profession.

On joining the farm, he decided to focus his attention on pigs and pioneered contract rearing, a model now commonplace in the sector. He paid local farmers with empty buildings to look after pigs for him, and the business took off.

“He knew how to work very hard,” said Chris. “He was passionate about life, as well and he played hard too and had a lot of friends, was very well respected and had a number of hobbies which took him far and wide.”

He learnt how to fly helicopters and enjoyed taking part in car rallies, as well as sailing and shooting.

In 2000, he married Juliette Bartrum. “He often commented that he was the luckiest man alive, having the most amazing wife, family and friends,” said Chris.

Bury St Edmunds pig consultant Peter Crichton described him as “a remarkable man”. “Malcolm will be remembered for his shrewd business brain,” he said.

The grandfather of six was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October, and died peacefully at home on January 29. His funeral takes place at Horham Baptist Chapel on Saturday, February 18, at noon.

Keywords: Prince United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Cocaine worth £50m found on Hopton and Caister beaches in Norfolk

17:39 Matt Stott
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Cocaine worth a potential £50 million has been discovered washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

See how electors in Framlingham, Leiston and Great Bealings voted in neighbourhood plan referendums

42 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Electors have voted in favour of adopting neighbourhood plans (stock images)

Three Suffolk communities are set to receive greater powers over their future development after electors voted to adopt a key document.

Lorry driver from A12 crash believed to be Gurdip Johal - police confirm no other casualties

16:26 Edmund Crosthwaite
The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

The search for other potential casualties at the site of the A12 lorry crash has ended, police have confirmed.

Video: Witham and Dunmow armed bank robbers jailed for life

17:57 Nick Brown
The scene of the armed robbery outside the Halifax branch in The Newlands shopping centre, Witham. Picture: Nigel Brown.

Two armed robbers who carried out a string of raids through the Home Counties – including Witham and Dunmow – which netted a total of £115,000 were both jailed for life today.

Video: Watch 10-year-old Healthwatch Harriet give Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss a grilling on health plans

17:44 Andrew Hirst
Healthwatch Harriet has been asking health leaders in Suffolk and Essex about Sustainability and Transformation Plans. Picture: HEALTHWATCH ESSEX

A 10-year-old girl has given a grilling to Suffolk and north Essex health chiefs on one of the most confusing additions to the already baffling world of the NHS.

Suffolk’s eight most enduring and enigmatic mysteries

17:40 Tom Potter
The UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest

Suffolk is steeped in history some of it uncanny and mysterious. From green children who suddenly appeared in the village of Woolpit, to little green men landing in Rendlesham Forest. Are there rational explanations for the county’s abiding myths, legends and unsolved puzzles?

Dusting of snow could fall in Suffolk and Essex as counties experience low temperatures tonight

17:35 Edmund Crosthwaite
Could a dusting of snow settle in Suffolk or Essex overnight? Pictured is Southwold (stock image)

Snow has started falling in parts of Suffolk and Essex this evening as parts of East Anglia prepare for some light, wintery showers.

Most read

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Lorry driver from A12 crash believed to be Gurdip Johal - police confirm no other casualties

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Video: New rail depot unveiled by Greater Anglia at Brantham on Suffolk/Essex border

James Cartlidge at the former ICI site at Brantham.

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Mick McCarthy can’t wait to see what a fully-fit Danny Rowe can do at Ipswich

Danny Rowe in action for Macclesfield

Video: Ipswich Town’s Tom Lawrence misses out on Championship player of the month

Tom Lawrence

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24