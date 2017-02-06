Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell Archant

Flowers, a candle and a heart-shaped balloon saying ‘I love you’ have been left at the scene of a crash near Bardwell on February 5 where a woman in her 30s died.

She is yet to be officially named by police, but cards left at the scene on February 6 were written to ‘Katie’.

“Another angel gone too soon,” read one message, while another said: “We will always miss you, rest in perfect peace”.

The woman, who police are yet to officially identify, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa northwards along Bardwell Road from Ixworth towards Bardwell around 10.45am when she collided with a Ford Galaxy coming in the opposite direction.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The collision was on a curve in the road, just before a slight downwards slope for traffic heading towards Bardwell.

The road was closed for a number of hours after the incident to allow for police scene investigation work to take place.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is now underway,” said a police spokeswoman.

Tributes were left at the scene of the fatal collision and included several bunches of flowers, as well as a burning candle hanging in a glass jar from the branch of a tree.

A pink balloon in the shape of a heart was tied to the same tree with the words ‘I love you’ printed on it and there was also a heart-shaped wreath.

As well as police and ambulance paramedics, firefighters and the air ambulance were all called to the scene on February 5.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Ixworth, Elmswell and Bury St Edmunds all went as there were reports of people trapped in the vehicles but when they got there everyone had been released, so they then made the scene safe.

Photographs taken before the vehicles were recovered showed both cars with extensive damage, with the driver’s side of the Vauxhall Corsa heavily damaged and the bumper ripped off the silver Ford Galaxy.

This was the first of two serious collisions on Suffolk’s roads on February 5. An hour after this crash a man was left seriously injured in a two-car collision near Saxmundham, to which the air ambulance was also called.

Anybody with information about the collision should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 127 of February 5.