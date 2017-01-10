Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ couple in 70s after fatal crash on ‘dangerous’ A1307 in Suffolk

A Suffolk MP has stepped up pressure for work to improve a “dangerous” road which claimed the lives of two people after a crash this week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reginald Towers, 75, and Maria Towers, 71, of Palmers Close, Linton, Cambridgeshire, died after their silver Hyundai Matrix collided with a white Vauxhall Vivaro on the A1307 in Haverhill shortly before 3pm on Monday.

Neighbours paid tribute to “the best people in Linton”.

The latest deaths on the A1307, close to the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border, come after years of campaigning for the road to be expanded into a dual carriageway.

The crash took place on a stretch which has become a chokepoint for traffic and accident blackspots.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 42-year-old man, suffered a suspected fractured leg and was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the collision and reopened at 8pm.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock described the collision as “another terrible tragedy”.

“My thoughts are with their family and friends,” he said.

“I will not rest until we have improvements to this dangerous road. It is imperative that there is action as soon as possible to prevent more needless accidents and deaths.”

Neighbour Liam Lee said: “They were the best people in Linton. She would come over and give me chocolates, he would help me and my dad out.

“It’s a tragedy for the family, I feel so sorry for them. They were friendly people, you never expect that to happen. We have lost two brilliant people.”

Julie Supcik said: “I moved here in 1987 and they have been here since then. Marie was the nicest person you could ever know. Reg was a keen gardener and he used to leave me bags of vegetables in the summer on the doorstep. They were amazing.”

Melvin Allen added: “I knew them for years, socially. He was always in his allotment, always walking around with the dog. They were nice people, we always said good morning. It’s terrible.”

The last fatal crash on the road happened just two months ago when Curtis Payne, 23, of Chigwell, Essex, was announced dead at the scene near Linton, Cambs, at 8am on November 14, 2016.

His Ford Transit van was involved in a crash with a black Hyundai Tucson and a Volvo lorry.

Mr Hancock added: “Last month, I met with the Roads Minister John Hayes to make the case for both short term safety measures, and a long term solution that also sorts out the traffic problem.

“Local partners are working together in the A1307 Strategy Board which I chair alongside the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Haverhill to try to get more improvements.”