Tributes paid to Essex Police officer who died while on duty

Inspector Mark Estall, who died while on duty Archant

Essex Police has paid tribute to a serving officer who died while on duty last night.

Inspector Mark Estall of the police’s force support unit was on duty at Essex Police’s operations base in Boreham when he was taken ill.

Despite the efforts of colleagues and paramedics – including air ambulance paramedics – Insp Estall died.

Chief Supt Rachel Nolan, head of operational policing command based at Boreham, said: “Essex Police has lost one of our great officers.

“Always professional, invariably cheerful and a highly skilled member of the force.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

The 45-year-old had served with the force for nearly 27 years at the time of his death.

As a mark of respect, flags around the force’s bases were flown at half mast today.

Insp Estall previously hit the headlines in October 2015 when he was given a special commendation for his work in a joint operation targeting an organised crime network in Essex.