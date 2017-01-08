Tributes pour in for ‘charming’ Ipswich great grandmother Olga Woltering, 84, killed in Florida shooting

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida Archant

An 84-year-old gunned down as she prepared to go on a cruise with her husband was the “cornerstone” of her family, her children have said.

Great-grandmother Olga Woltering, from Ipswich, was one of five people killed by a former soldier in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Remembered for her “unmistakable British accent”, she was raised in Ipswich and went to Priory Heath Secondary Modern School before moving to the US in 1955.

She lived in Georgia with her former US Air Force serviceman husband Ralph, who she met during the Second World War when he was stationed in Suffolk.

At the time of the attack they were preparing to go on a cruise in the Caribbean for Mr Woltering’s 90th birthday.

In a family statement, Mrs Woltering’s son Tim and daughter Debbie said their mother will always be remembered for her “bright smile”.

They said: “Olga Woltering was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and good friend to many.

“She, along with our father Ralph, is the cornerstone of our family, and while she’s absent in our lives now, she remains in our hearts, thoughts, and memories for ever. “Her bright smile and loving manner will be missed by all who had the fortune to know her.”

Mrs Woltering had two other sons, Gary and Michael, who also contributed to the statement.

Iraq War veteran Esteban Santiago, 26, a former National Guard soldier from Alaska is accused of carrying out the bloody killing.

The New Jersey-born suspect was charged on Saturday with causing an act of violence at an airport, using a firearm during a crime of violence and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Terrorist links has not yet been ruled out by the FBI.

The attack, which left five people dead and 45 injured, is thought to have been planned.

The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Cobb County, Georgia, which Mrs Woltering had been a member of since 1978, said she was “so charming, calling everybody ‘Lovey’ or ‘Love’ in her unmistakable British accent”.

Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo said: “Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met. This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved.

“Olga and Ralph have been members of our Transfiguration Family since October 1978.

“May God give consolation to all of the victims of this tragedy and may God give eternal rest to those who died. Especially to our beloved Olga. Peace.”

Friends who attended church with Mrs Woltering spoke of their shock and horror at her killing on social media.

Jerry De Varennes wrote: “Tragedy hit too close to home today. Transfiguration Church lost a very loving and caring woman in the Fort Lauderdale airport attack. Prayers lifted up for the soul of Olga Woltering and her family. Prayers also lifted up for a crazy and cruel world.”

Virginia Moran added: “So very sad, Olga’s ever present smile was infectious and brightened any day, she will be deeply missed and my prayers are with Ralph, her family, all those she touched, and all who were impacted by yesterday’s senseless action.”

