Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night. Archant

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire. Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

The pair, named locally as Alina and Emilia Kordaszewska, were trapped inside their house when it went up in flames on South Street, Braintree shortly after 10.30pm yesterday.

They died at the scene, while another two women were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters, who tackled the blaze using an aerial ladder platform and worked with police, the police helicopter and ambulance crews to make the scene safe, remain at the house and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

A tribute laid at the scene reads: “Dearest Alina and Emilia, you were both taken too soon and we feel that loss so very deeply. We will miss you forever and always. With our combined love and our deepest sympathy, rest peacefully together.”

On their Facebook page, Notley High School and Braintree Sixth Form posted a tribute to Emilia, who had just finished her first term at secondary school.

They wrote: “On behalf of the whole community of Notley High School & Braintree Sixth Form I would like to express our unutterable sadness at the death of one of our students in a tragic house fire. Emilia Kordaszewska was a likeable and popular member of her teaching and tutor groups and will be greatly missed. As others have said this news is all the more distressing so close to Christmas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Emilia.”

Her tutor, Mr Higgon, said: “Emilia was a delightful, friendly and positive student who was always smiling and was well liked by everyone in her tutor group. She had settled in well during her first term at Notley High School, even contributing to a week of assemblies as an active member of our popular Action Equality Group.

“She will be sorely missed and long remembered by those of us who knew her.”

A fundraising page set up to help the family has collected nearly £3,500 in just a few hours.

Family friend Sophie King is urging everyone to donate as much as they can to the appeal, which aims to raise £5,000.

She wrote on the page: “This itself is such a horrid thing to happen so close to Christmas, but unfortunately not everyone made it to safety.

“The sole purpose of this page is to help financially towards them rebuilding their lives and not having to worry financially about finding accommodation and eating.”

House fire in Braintree. Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service House fire in Braintree. Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

This morning, neighbours described the moment they realised the house had gone up in flames.

Terry O’Dell, 69, said: “It was like there were guns going off. There were people screaming then all hell broke loose.

“There were police, fire, ambulance, helicopters and everything. I looked outside and it was very bad.

“The flames were coming right out of the roof and the smoke was terrible.

He added: “As far as everyone knew they were a happy normal family, they had their Christmas lights up the TV was on and they were all ready for Christmas.”

Donald Lowman, who also lives nearby, said he heard screaming.

“[I heard] what sounded like banging like someone being shot at,” he said.

“We heard a girl screaming and looked out the window and the place was on fire. The fire was raging between the two buildings.

He added: “People were banging on the windows trying to break them but they couldn’t then the next thing we knew the front door was open and the fire service were inside.”

A dog walker, who did not want to be named, said he saw a girl who lived at the house walking the family dog every morning.

He said: “They were nice people, I knew them to say hello to. I used to see the little girl taking the dog for a walk in the mornings. It is such a great shame, it really is.”

Power was switched off at nearby homes at 1.10am so crews could safely continue their work and the blaze was finally extinguished at 1.24am.

Four fire engines remained at the scene until approximately 3am to dampen down hotspots.

Peggy Kerlogue, 88, lives around the corner from the house.

She said: “It woke me up. I was scared to look out the window. It is so sad.”

Essex fire service’s community safety team have been visiting homes in the area today.

Four firefighters, two community engagement officers, two community safety officers and a parish safety volunteer have been knocking on doors and speaking to residents to give home fire safety and smoke alarm advice.

Community engagement officer Jo Jenner said: “We are here today to reassure residents following this tragic incident. Our team has knocked on hundreds of doors, given safety advice, checked peoples’ smoke alarms and fitted them where needed. We hope these lifesaving checks will reassure residents and keep the community safe.”

Braintree MP James Cleverly was informed of the tragedy overnight.

He said: “Shocked by the terrible news that a mother and child have died in a fire in Braintree, my thoughts are with their friends and family.”

Steven Kavanagh, chief constable at Essex Police, tweeted: “Not being able to save lives is the saddest part of what we do. Love and prayers to all affected by this tragedy.”

Donate to the JustGiving page here.