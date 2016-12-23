Trio charged over Braintree police officers assault

Colchester Magistrates Court

Three men have been charged in connection with an assault on police officers in Braintree.

The officers were helping an injured man outside Braintree police station in the early hours of the morning yesterday when they were attacked.

Roofer Martin Richardson, 37, of Skitts Hill in Braintree was charged with possession of a blade while 32-year-old Tony Cooper, of no fixed address in Basildon was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, breach of a court order and failing to answer bail.

Richard Etheridge, 42, unemployed, of Beech Avenue, Braintree, was detained under the terms of a court warrant.

All three men were due in front of magistrates in Colchester today.

Another man, aged 32 and of no fixed address, was arrested in Braintree in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer. He is currently in custody for questioning.