Vineyard scoops top conservation award at Essex County Farms Competition

Angus Crowther picks Pinot Meunier grapes at Tuffon Hall in Sible Hedingham Picture: SU ANDERSON

The owner of an Essex vineyard has expressed delight after scooping a farming accolade.

Angus Crowther, of Tuffon Hall, scooped the conservation award at the annual Essex County Farms Competition, which this year was judged by Suffolk farmers.

Farms over 700 acres winners were: 1st Schwier Farms, Nether Hall, Moreton, Harlow; 2nd Hamford Farming, Dairy House Farm, Little Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea; 3rd Tritton Farming Partnership, Lowleys Farm, Gt Leighs, Chelmsford; Conservation Award: Angus Crowther, Tuffon Hall Vineyard, Castle Hedingham, Halstead; Diversification Award: Schwier Farms, Nether Hall, Ongar; Best Crop of Wheat: Hamford Farming, Frinton-on-Sea; Farms under 700 acres: 1st Kit Speakman (Braxted) Ltd, Little Braxted Hall, Little Braxted, near Witham; 2nd C Grimwood & Son, Tattersalls Farm, Sible Hedingham; 3rd Jim McNair, Dickley Hall, Mistley, Manningtree; Conservation & Diversfication Awards: Kit Speakman (Braxted) Ltd, Witham; Best Crop of Wheat: Jim McNair, Dickley Hall, Mistley, Manningtree.