Two people taken to hospital following collision between an Audi and a BMW

PUBLISHED: 20:08 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 21:50 27 October 2018

Police are still at the scene of the collision Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are still at the scene of the collision Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Foxhall Road in Ipswich was closed in both directions following a two-collision.

Foxhall Road is currently shut in both directions between Dobbs Lane and Bell Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPSFoxhall Road is currently shut in both directions between Dobbs Lane and Bell Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision occurred at 18.54pm tonight, October 27.

Police were called to the scene between Bell Lane and Dobbs Lane, where a black One Series BMW and a grey Audi A3 had collided.

A passenger and a driver have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Suffolk Constabulary were at the scene as they awaited vehicle recovery.

Both cars have since been recovered and police have left the scene.

Two people taken to hospital following collision between an Audi and a BMW

Yesterday, 20:08 Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of the collision Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Foxhall Road in Ipswich was closed in both directions following a two-collision.

