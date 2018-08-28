Warning over gas cylinders after two people left homeless following explosion

Debris from the exploded gas cylinder Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SFRS

Two people have been left homeless after a gas cylinder exploded and left debris 50 metres away.

Firefighters were called to reports of blaze at a large house in Tindon End, Great Sampford, near Saffron Walden, at around 1.15pm this afternoon.

Crews from Newport, Saffron Walden and Haverhill arrived to find the rear of the two storey property was “completel alight”.

The fire had also spread to around 40% of the building’s roof.

Crews had the fire out by soon after 3pm, however the property was left severely damaged.

The Red Cross was called to help two people left homeless by the fire.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning about gas cylinders.

“Gas cylinders involved in fire are one of the many hazards firefighters regularly face,” it said on Twitter.

“Crews from Haverhill assisted @ECFRS at a serious house fire today where a large cylinder had exploded prior to their arrival, the top piece shown below had landed some 50m from the fire.”

An investigation will take place into the cause of the fire.