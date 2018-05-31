Two men to be charged with arson following huge fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds last year
PUBLISHED: 13:03 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:03 21 August 2018
Archant
Two men will appear in court next week charged with arson following a huge blaze at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds last year.
Police were called by the fire service at around 5pm on Friday, September 29, to reports of a fire at the popular cycle shop in Angel Hill.
The fire had also spread to two other neighbouring businesses, causing smoke damage to the Francela Restaurant and the One Bull pub.
At least a dozen fire engines and 60 firefighters from across Suffolk tackled the blaze which destroyed the Cycle King building.
Angel Hill was closed to traffic while crews fought the fire and investigated the cause.
A 23-year-old man from Stowmarket and a 24-year-old man from the Bury St Edmunds area have been summoned to court where they will be charged with arson.
Both men will appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 28.